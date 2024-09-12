Manipur's T.G English School clinch 63rd Subroto Cup Junior Boys title

New Delhi: Manipur’s T.G English School clinched the Junior Boys title of the 63rd Subroto Cup International Football Tournament, getting the better of Meghalaya’s Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School 4-3 via sudden death tie-breaker, after both teams tied 1-1 in regulation time

Namdigong had put the winning side ahead in the 32nd minute of the first half, only for Banpliebok Khongjoh to equalize from the spot in the 64th minute of the game, just six minutes from the final whistle. Meghalaya keeper Wanpli Malang then dragged their first sudden-death spot-kick wide of goal, to give a Manipur side the coveted title after 43 years. The winning side to their credit, also played almost 20 minutes of the second-half with 10-men.

Being one of the oldest tournaments in Asia, the Subroto Cup is a tournament that is storied in tradition and aims to develop football at the grassroots of the country.

“The basic motto of the Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society is to promote football at the grass root level. It is a unique school level tournament which we started in memory of India’s first Air Marshal Subroto Mukerjee and in the 63rd edition of the tournament 2500 schools have participated in the Pre-Subroto and the Subroto Cup. The legacy will always continue and one day the tournament will reach new heights. It is a matter of pride for the Indian Air Force to continue hosting this tournament,” Group Captain and Subroto Cup’s Organising Secretary Yashwant Singh Panchal told IANS.

