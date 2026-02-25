Manush-Manav Advance to Singapore Smash Quarterfinals

NEW DELHI: India’s top-ranked men’s doubles pair of Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar cruised to the quarterfinals of the Singapore Smash on Tuesday. Sixth-seeded duo of Shah and Thakkar, who received a first-round bye, defeated Brazil’s Guilherme Teodoro and Leonardo Iizuka 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-9) in 24 minutes. In the last-eight fixture, the Indians will be up against Belgium’s Martin Allegro and Adrien Rassenfosse. In women’s doubles, Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade were eliminated in the round of 16 after a 0-3 (9-11, 4-11, 5-11) loss to fourth-seeded Japanese-Korean pair of Miyu Nagasaki and Shin Yubin. However, Diya’s campaign is not over yet as she and Shah will feature in Wednesday’s mixed doubles quarterfinals where the sixth-seeded Indians will face the third-seeded Brazilian pair of Hugo Calderano and Bruna Takahashi. Agencies

