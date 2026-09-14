Marc Marquez seizes MotoGP championship lead with San Marino win

San Marino: Ducati Corse’s Marc Marquez has taken the MotoGP title lead for the first time this year after claiming victory in a turbulent San Marino Grand Prix, a race that ended in heartbreak for Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, who crashed out on lap one in front of his home fans.

This win marked Marquez’s fifth of the season, tying him on points with Jorge Martin at 274, but the seven-time champion climbs to the top thanks to having more race victories than Martin, whose sole win this year came in France.

Marquez crossed the line ahead of his brother Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing), with Pedro Acosta (KTM) third; Fermin Aldeguer finished fourth, demoting Martin to fifth in an all-Spanish top five. Agencies

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