Ligue 1: Paris Brunner Stunner Sends Monaco Top After Strasbourg Draw

PARIS: Monaco moved to the top of the Ligue 1 standings despite seeing its perfect start to the season end in a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg on Saturday night. Paris Brunner rescued a point for the visitor with an impressive long-range strike in the 71st minute. The German picked up possession shortly beyond the halfway line, drove forward and curled his effort into the top corner to bring Monaco level.

Strasbourg had taken the lead seven minutes after the restart. Spanish defender Oso delivered a free-kick into the Monaco penalty area, where Sadibou Sane inadvertently headed the ball into his own net.

The draw took Monaco to 10 points from four matches and lifted it above Rennes at the summit on goal difference. Rennes had beaten Olympique de Marseille 1-0 at home on Friday.

Strasbourg remained sixth with seven points from its opening four league matches. Agencies

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