Marc Marquez wins seventh MotoGP world championship

TOKYO: Marc Marquez clinched his seventh MotoGP world championship and his first since 2019 on Sunday after finishing second at the Japan grand prix, with Francesco Bagnaia winning the race.

The Spanish Ducati rider has been in brilliant form all year and he underlined his dominance by wrapping up the title with five events of the season remaining.

He knew that placing first or second would clinch the title regardless of where his brother and closest championship rival Alex finished the race. After crossing the line, Marquez raised both arms aloft before sobbing and yelling as his achievement began to sink in.

He clinched the world title in Japan for the fourth time in his career, following on from 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Alex Marquez finished sixth, after starting in eighth place on the grid. Agencies

Also Read: Assam Cricket Association officials congratulates Devajit Saikia

Also Watch: