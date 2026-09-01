Marcus Trescothick sees shades of 2005 Ashes pace quartet in current England attack

London: England interim head coach Marcus Trescothick has said he sees similarities between his current pace attack and the famed four-man seam quartet that secured the iconic 2005 Ashes victory over Australia on home soil.

Dominant victories over Pakistan at Headingley and Lord's have prompted observers to draw parallels between the current lineup and the 2005 attack. Ollie Robinson has stepped into Matthew Hoggard's swing-bowling role, Jofra Archer provides the express pace of Steve Harmison, while Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson replicate the aggressive middle-overs impact of Andrew Flintoff and Simon Jones.

Trescothick, who played as an opening batter in the epic 2005 series win, acknowledged the similarities after England's recent performances. "I think we've got a good contrast in what we're trying to do at the moment. What we do have is three guys bowling at 92 miles an hour, which is really nice to have in your armoury, and to have the potency in what you're trying to do.

“The more that they play together and the more experience that everyone gets together, then it sort of fits into place. We do have some real skill, and you look back to '05 and the sort of comparisons of Harmy, Fred, Simon and Hoggy. But I'm enjoying the fact that we've got four who are match-fit at the moment and we've a few behind it that we're starting to get ready," he told reporters at the conclusion of the game.

Also Read: La Liga: Bellingham Shines as Real Madrid Thrash Malaga 4-0, Athletic Win