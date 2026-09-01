STF arrests suspected Pakistan-based network operative in Kamrup district

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police Special Task Force (STF) arrested another suspected operative linked to the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) from Gauripur under Changsari Police Station in Kamrup district in the early hours of Monday.

The accused was identified as Mrigen Saloi, 31, a permanent resident of Belsor in Nalbari district. Police recovered and seized electronic devices and documents considered incriminating during the operation.

Saloi had reportedly been working with a private company in Changsari for around a year and was arrested from a rented house in Gauripur. During the investigation, he was allegedly found to have been in contact with several Pakistan-based individuals suspected to be associated with the SBN.

The arrest was made as part of the investigation into STF Police Station Case No. 06/2026, following leads developed from earlier arrests and subsequent findings.

With Saloi’s arrest, the total number of persons apprehended in connection with the SBN case rose to five. Earlier arrests had been made in Dhubri, Chirang, Barpeta and Hailakandi districts.

The STF continued its investigation into the network and its suspected operatives.

Also Read: Guwahati: STF arrests three drug traffickers, seizes 397 gm heroin