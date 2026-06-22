Marsh’s 28-Ball Blitz Powers Australia to 3-0 T20 Sweep over Bangladesh

Chattogram: Captain Mitchell Marsh struck a 28-ball 60 as Australia thrashed Bangladesh by seven wickets in the third T20 to complete a 3-0 series sweep on Sunday. Chasing a 110-run target, Australia raced to victory in 11 overs, with Marsh hitting seven fours and four sixes in his marauding knock to lead the charge.

Marsh and Josh Inglis added 54 runs in the first powerplay to lay the platform before left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed dismissed Inglis for 17. Marsh slog-swept leg-spinner Rishad Hossain for a six to raise his 14th fifty off 23 balls and appeared set to finish the match.

Captain Towhid Hridoy fought a lonely battle for Bangladesh, taking his side to 109-8 after choosing to bat first.

Hridoy hit an unbeaten 61 off 51 balls, with three fours and as many sixes. Rishad Hossain was the only other batter to reach double digits with 16.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 109/8 in 20 overs (Towhid Hridoy 61; Spencer Johnson 2-6, Nathan Ellis 2-21, Adam Zampa 2-22) lost to Australia 112/3 in 11 overs (Mitchell Marsh 60, Josh Inglis 17; Nasum Ahmed 1-10, Rishad Hossain 1-22). Agencies

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