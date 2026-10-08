Mary Kom Faces Defamation Case Filed by Ex-Husband Onler Kom Over Public Remarks

New Delhi: Olympic medallist boxer Mary Kom’s former husband, Onler Kom, has initiated criminal defamation proceedings against her, alleging that she has made disparaging remarks about him on television and other public platforms.

Onler said the case has been filed and the next hearing is scheduled for November 19, 2026. “She is saying so many lies about me on public platforms just to get attention. I have filed a criminal defamation case against her. The case has been filed, with the next hearing scheduled for November 19, 2026,” Onler told IANS.

The development comes amid a public dispute between the former couple, with Mary Kom having previously accused Onler of cheating her of crores of rupees earned through her boxing career. She had also alleged that loans were taken in her name, her property was mortgaged, and some assets were transferred into Onler’s name without her proper consent.

Onler has denied the allegations and said he does not object to Mary Kom moving on with her life following their divorce but does not want to be publicly blamed or defamed. “I don’t drink alcohol anymore. I have small children, and she cannot keep defaming me every time. Humara divorce ho chuka hai (we are divorced). She can do whatever she wants; I have no problem with that. But why defame me?” he said.

Mary Kom and Onler married in 2005 and have four children. The couple separated after years of differences and got divorced in 2023. (IANS)

Also Read; Lionel Messi bids farewell to Argentina with resounding win