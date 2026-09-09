‘Bigg Boss 20’: Mary Kom Says, ‘My Silence Doesn’t Mean You Can Take Credit for My Journey’

Six-time boxing champion Mary Kom in the recent "Bigg Boss 20" feed spoke about people who claim credit for her success, saying that many state they "made Mary," despite never being the ones who stepped into the ring, endured injuries, or went through the training.

Calling such claims shameless, Mary clearly stated that her achievements have come through her own hard work, discipline, and sacrifices.

Mary, who is nicknamed Magnificent Mary, will be heard saying: "A lot of people feel they made Mary, but they were never the ones who entered the ring, took the injuries, or went through the training. To claim credit for someone else's struggle is shameless."

"Whatever I have achieved has come from my hard work, dedication and the sacrifices I have made along the way," she added.

The show airs on JioHostar and Colors. (IANS)

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