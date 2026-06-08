Marylebone Cricket Club ‘Frustrated’ with Lord’s Pitch Conditions

London: The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has admitted it was "naturally frustrated" by the Lord's pitch used in the opening Test between England and New Zealand after concerns over excessive seam movement and variable bounce dominated discussion throughout the match.

The four-day contest ended with England winning by 115 runs against New Zealand. However, the pitch faced harsh criticism after 40 wickets fell in just 166 overs.

Throughout the game, the pitch produced uneven bounce, with some deliveries staying unusually low while others rose sharply. This led to 24 dismissals that were either bowled or leg-before wicket. In a statement released after the Test, MCC chief executive Rob Lawson admitted that the playing surface did not meet expectations, despite significant investment to improve conditions at Lord's. "We recognize that the pitch for this Test has shown more variable bounce than we would have wanted," Lawson said. "We hold ourselves to the highest standards and are naturally frustrated when a surface falls short of those expectations."

The comments come as the ICC prepares to review the pitch under its monitoring process. Match referee Andy Pycroft will decide if the surface provided a fair contest between bat and ball. If judged "unsatisfactory," Marylebone Cricket Club could receive a demerit point. Lord's officials conducted extensive work on the square during the off-season, including relaying the outfield and introducing a steaming process to improve soil conditions beneath the pitches. However, Lawson pointed to difficult weather conditions before the Test. He explained that the combination of unusually hot weather in May, followed by rain before the match, created "a number of challenges" for head groundsman Karl McDermott and his team. "However, we fully recognize the need to act quickly," Lawson added. IANS

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