Masai Russell clocks 12.14 in Xiamen, edging closer to women’s 100m hurdles world record

NEW DELHI: American Olympic champion Masai Russell got closer to the women’s 100m hurdles world record when she clocked 12.14 seconds at the Xiamen Diamond League on Saturday, while China’s Yan Ziyi recorded the second longest javelin throw by a woman at 71.74m.

Brazil’s Alison dos Santos prevailed over Karsten Warholm in a duel between Paris Olympics medallists in the men’s 400m hurdles, while Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala pipped Gift Leotlela to win the men’s 100.

Russell, who became the world’s second-fastest woman in 100m hurdles when she clocked 12.17 seconds last year, made good on Friday’s promise to consistently build towards the world record this season, retaining a steady lead throughout the race. Agencies

Also Read: Paris Olympic 2024: American Masai Russell takes 100m hurdles gold by a whisker