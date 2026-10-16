Matthew Breetzke replaces Tristan Stubbs in South Africa's squad for second Test against Australia

Gqeberha: South Africa have named a 17-player squad for the second Test against Australia, with Matthew Breetzke replacing Tristan Stubbs as the only change from the opening Test, while Ryan Rickelton takes over the wicketkeeping duties. Stubbs managed scores of 32 and one in the opening Test. Breetzke has played two tests for South Africa, against Bangladesh in October 2024 and Zimbabwe in July 2025, scoring 14 runs across the two matches. However, the right-handed batter has been in excellent form in limited-overs cricket, having scored a century in the first ODI against Australia in Durban. IANS

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