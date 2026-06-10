Matthew Hayden Named Co-Owner and Head Coach of Glasgow Cosmic

Glasgow: Former Australian cricket star Matthew Hayden has joined Glasgow Cosmic as co-owner and head coach ahead of the inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL), marking a significant addition to the franchise’s leadership team.

A World Cup winner and one of the most successful opening batters in cricket history, Hayden said the franchise’s vision and ambition were key factors behind his decision to come on board. “What attracted me most was the vision behind the project. Great teams are built on strong values, clear purpose, and bold thinking. I look forward to helping build something special in Glasgow,” Hayden said. IANS

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