Matthew Hayden Joins Gujarat Titans as Batting Coach for IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans have appointed former Australia opener Matthew Hayden as batting coach ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season.
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Titans have appointed former Australian opener Matthew Hayden as their batting coach ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season, the franchise confirmed on Tuesday. A two-time ICC Cricket World Cup winner and one of the most formidable openers of his generation, Hayden brings extensive international experience and a deep understanding of modern T20 batting to the Titans’ coaching setup. His addition strengthens the team’s support staff as the 2022 champions prepare for the new season. (IANS)

