Matthew Hayden Joins Gujarat Titans as Batting Coach for IPL 2026

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Titans have appointed former Australian opener Matthew Hayden as their batting coach ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season, the franchise confirmed on Tuesday. A two-time ICC Cricket World Cup winner and one of the most formidable openers of his generation, Hayden brings extensive international experience and a deep understanding of modern T20 batting to the Titans’ coaching setup. His addition strengthens the team’s support staff as the 2022 champions prepare for the new season. (IANS)

