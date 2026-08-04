Mauricio Pochettino Extends USA Head Coach Contract Until 2030

NEW YORK: USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino on Monday extended his contract till 2030, the country’s football body announced. The Argentine’s previous contract expired after the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Pochettino led the team to the Round of 16 at this World Cup, securing its first knockouts win since 2002. The co-host lost to Belgium 4-1 in the last-16.

“Working together with U.S. Soccer over the past two years, it has become clear to us that there is tremendous potential to make the Men’s National Team program even stronger,” said Pochettino in a release. Agencies

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