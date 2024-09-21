Max Verstappen punished for swearing in FIA Singapore GP press conference

Singapore: Reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has been reprimanded by the FIA for using inappropriate language during Thursday’s press conference ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver was summoned by the stewards for his remarks, which were deemed “coarse” and “rude,” after he swore while referencing his car's performance at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix earlier this season.

After reviewing the transcript and hearing from both Verstappen and Red Bull representatives, the stewards determined that the language was unsuitable for broadcast. The FIA emphasised that public statements from World Championship participants must adhere to generally accepted standards, as drivers serve as role models both on and off the track.

“This is clear in the regulations of the FIA and has been reinforced through previous cases brought before the Stewards in Formula One, in particular in Las Vegas in 2023. The Stewards reviewed the transcript of the FIA Thursday Driver Press Conference in Singapore and Max Verstappen, driver of car 1, used language to describe his car at the Event in Azerbaijan which is generally considered ‘coarse, rude’ or may ‘cause offense’ and is not considered suitable for broadcast," read the statement released by Steward on Friday.

