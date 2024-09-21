SL VS NZ, 1st Test Series: Sri Lanka take control of first Test against New Zealand

GALLE: Sri Lanka put itself in a good position on the third day of the opening Test against New Zealand after Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal made half-centuries but the host lost some of its momentum to reach 237-4 at stumps in Galle on Friday.

Karunaratne scored 83 and Chandimal made 61 as the pair batted sensibly to milk the runs in a 147-run partnership that flattened the Black Caps but their dismissals left the game delicately poised with Sri Lanka 202 runs ahead.

The experienced Angelo Mathews and captain Dhananjaya de Silva (both 34) were at the crease. Agencies

