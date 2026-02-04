Mayank returns to India A squad for warm up match ahead of T20 WC

New Delhi: Fast bowler Mayank Yadav’s long journey back to competitive cricket has reached an important point as he was named in the India A squad for warm-up games against the USA and Namibia, ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Mayank, known for his speed and match-winning spells during IPL 2024, returns after a long injury layoff. The Lucknow Super Giants bowler had been out for more than a year due to a stress fracture. His last competitive game was against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. His inclusion shows a careful return as the selectors assess his readiness in high-pressure situations.

Tilak Varma also makes a timely return. He has been cleared by the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence after a successful recovery from a groin injury. The left-handed batter missed the recent T20I series against New Zealand. He will gain valuable playing time before rejoining the senior team.

“Tilak Varma will play in one warm-up match before joining the senior team,” the BCCI confirmed in a social media post announcing the squad.

India A will face the USA at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on February 2, then play Namibia at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on February 6. These games are important preparation for both fringe players and those returning from injuries before the global event.

The 15-member squad will be led by Ayush Badoni. It includes a mix of established domestic players and emerging talent like Naman Dhir, Vipraj Nigam, and Riyan Parag. The presence of experienced players like Ravi Bishnoi and Khaleel Ahmed adds balance to the team.

Defending champions India will start their T20 World Cup campaign against the USA on February 7. The warm-up matches serve as an important dress rehearsal as the focus sharpens for the tournament opener. Agencies

