Mayank Yadav will carry the baton of Indian pace bowling: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami

Gurugram: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has showered praise on young pace sensation Mayank Yadav and called him the future of India bowling. Shami, who also declared himself 100% fit and ready to bowl, feels that youngsters like Mayank Yadav and Harshit Rana have the capability to carry forward the baton of Indian pace bowling.

The 34-year-old, who had played the event with an injury, was instrumental in India finishing runner-up in the 2023 ODI World Cup by taking 24 wickets at an astonishing average of 10.70. Shami is now prioritising his health. After undergoing surgery in February in London, the pacer has been working on his recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

“The best thing that has happened for Indian cricket is that our pace bowling strength has really gone up. Earlier, we used to have only a few bowlers who used to bowl 140-145 km/h but now even those bowlers who are at the bench are bowling above 145. One of the names that have really impressed me in pace bowling is Mayank Yadav. He is really impressive, he is someone who will carry the baton of Indian pace bowling in the future,” said Shami at an event organised by Eugenix Hair Sciences in Gurugram.

“We have worked as a unit since 2014,” Shami said. “India never had three bowlers at a time who could bowl over 140kph. Now we have some on the bench who can bowl 145kph. This generation knows how to fight back, and we’ve shown that overseas.”

Yashavi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Harshit Rana all will carry the Indian cricket forward as batters.

Shami bowled for more than an hour at full tilt in the nets after the conclusion of India’s first Test against New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. With heavy strapping on his left knee, he bowled under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Morne Morkel and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. Despite the rigorous session, Shami reported no discomfort and expressed confidence in his progress.

With a month left before the first Test against Australia, Shami is focused on his fitness and is looking to return to domestic cricket as a stepping stone. If his recovery goes as planned, Shami could feature in a few Ranji Trophy matches or even participate in a three-day warm-up game between India and India A in Perth ahead of the first Test.

Reflecting on the challenges of returning from injury, Shami emphasised the importance of patience. “It’s very difficult to come back on track after an injury, so patience is the biggest thing. Injuries teach you patience and make your skill purer,” he said.

Shami’s return is highly anticipated, especially given his crucial role in India’s historic Test series win in Australia in 2018-19. The Indian pace attack, featuring Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj, has evolved into one of the most feared in the world, known for their pace and variety. IANS

