Mbappe makes World Cup history with record 14 goal contributions in single edition

MIAMI: Kylian Mbappe recorded two goals and an assist in the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff match between France and England. With the two contributions, the Real Madrid star took his tally in the edition to 13. Only Gerd Muller (in 1970) has previously managed to record 13 G+A at a single World Cup since 1966. France’s Just Fontaine scored 13 goals in the 1958 World Cup but no assists were recorded during the tournament.

Most goal contributions in a single World Cup edition since 1966:

Kylian Mbappe - 14 (2026)*

Gerd Muller - 13 (1970)

Lionel Messi - 12 (2026)

Eusebio - 10 (1966)

Pele - 10 (1970)

Diego Maradona - 10 (1986)

Lionel Messi - 10 (2022)

Kylian Mbappe - 10 (2022)

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