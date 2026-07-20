Meghalaya Declares Holiday for Educational Institutions to Watch FIFA World Cup Final

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SHILLONG: Recognising football as an integral part of Meghalaya’s sporting culture, the State government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Monday to enable students and youngsters to watch the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina tonight.

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the move was taken in view of the immense enthusiasm surrounding the global sporting event and the deep-rooted passion for football across the State.

“I have decided that tomorrow, Monday, will be a holiday for all educational institutions, including schools and colleges. As we know, football is a passion and a way of life in our state, and in order to allow our youngsters to truly enjoy it, we have taken this decision. Enjoy the final,” the Chief Minister said.

The holiday will apply to all schools and colleges across Meghalaya, allowing students and youngsters to witness one of football’s biggest sporting spectacles.

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