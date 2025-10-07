Mbappe returns to haunt PSG as Lille force draw; Lyon lose against Toulouse

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe’s brother Ethan haunted his former club Paris Saint-Germain as he came off the bench to grab a late leveller for Lille in Ligue 1 on Sunday, while Lyon went down to a surprise 2-1 defeat at home to Toulouse.

The 1-1 draw at Lille’s Stade Pierre-Mauroy was, however, enough for injury-plagued PSG to go one point clear at the top of the French league.

A much-changed PSG side made the trip north, and substitute Nuno Mendes’s sublime second-half free-kick looked to have secured all three points for the reigning champion until 18-year-old Mbappe had the last laugh.

“We prioritised the players’ health... It’s been a difficult week. After the match in Barcelona (in the Champions League), we’re feeling the fatigue,” said PSG coach Luis Enrique of his starting XI.

A first half short on goalscoring opportunities culminated in Bradley Barcola passing up a gilt-edged chance to break the deadlock for PSG as he raced through on goal from distance but fluffed his finish.

The host started the second period brighter with 39-year-old Olivier Giroud launching himself at an ambitious overhead kick before Nabil Bentaleb fired into Lucas Chevalier’s gloves.

Lee Kang-in and Barcola riposted for PSG as the encounter started to become less cagey.

Luis Enrique made a slew of changes in the hour and was rewarded six minutes later as usual first-choice left-back Mendes whipped a fantastic free-kick into the top corner from 30 yards.

Mbappe then entered the field of play under the watchful eye of his older brother Kylian, now of Real Madrid and who was up in the stands, with eight minutes remaining.

Achraf Hakimi, also off the bench, could have put the match beyond Lille in the 83rd minute but fired wide when well-positioned.

But the headlines went to Mbappe, who two minutes later cut inside on his left foot and fired a shot through the legs of Lucas Beraldo, which flashed beyond the unsighted Chevalier.

Lille trails PSG by five points in seventh spot.

New arrival Emersonn opened his account for Lyon with a brace, including nodding in a 96th-minute winner, as Toulouse fought back to beat Lyon 2-1. Agencies

