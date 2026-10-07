McSweeney, Beardman power Australia A to 125-run win over India A

Puducherry: Nathan McSweeney hit a century and medium pacer Mahli Beardman ripped open India A’s top order with a 4-23 haul as Australia A won by 125 runs in the first of the three-match 'One-day' series at the Siechem Stadium in Puducherry on Tuesday.

McSweeney struck 123 off 135 balls, studded with 13 boundaries, recording his second List A hundred. He put on 141 for the sixth wicket in 23.2 overs with skipper Will Sutherland (77, 68b, 2x4, 4x6) to lift the visitors to a competitive 274 all out in 48.2 overs.

Brief scores: Australia A 274 all out in 48.2 overs (Nathan McSweeney 123, Will Sutherland 77; Suryansh Shedge 4-40, Arshad Khan 2-48, Yash Thakur 3-47) beat India A 149 all out in 31.4 overs (Rajat Patidar 53, Nishant Sindhu 31, Spencer Johnson 2-36, Mahli Beardman 4-23) by 125 runs. IANS

Also Read: Assam Triumphs Over SAI in Penalty Shootout to Claim Junior Girls’ Tier 2 Title