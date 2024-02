Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma giving away the team winners (Gross) award to the Jammu & Kashmir Police during the award ceremony programe of the 27th All India Police Golf Tournament in Shillong on Friday evening. The Punjab Police won the Net winners award of the 3-day event while Pawan Parihar of the Jammu & Kashmir Police was adjunt as the Best Golfer of the tournament.

Also Read: India No. 1 Sumit Nagal receives main draw wildcard for ATP 500 Dubai Championship

Also Watch: