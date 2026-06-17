Meghalaya sports conclave charts roadmap for excellence ahead of National Games 2027

Shillong: Meghalaya took a significant step towards strengthening its sporting future with the successful hosting of the Meghalaya Sports Conclave 2026, a landmark event that brought together leading sports personalities, policymakers, administrators, athletes and industry experts to chart the State's roadmap for sports excellence ahead of the 39th National Games 2027.

Organised by the Department of Sports & Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, the conclave served as a platform for dialogue, innovation and collaboration on key aspects of sports development, including governance, infrastructure, athlete welfare, grassroots talent identification and high-performance training. The event reflected the State Government's vision of creating a sustainable and inclusive sporting ecosystem that can nurture talent and elevate Meghalaya's position on the national sporting map.

The conclave witnessed the participation of several distinguished guests, including Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Sports Minister Wailadmiki Shylla and Adille Sumariwalla, Vice President of World Athletics. Renowned athletes such as Olympic medallist and world champion shooter Manu Bhaker, hockey legend P.R. Sreejesh, sprinter Hima Das, Paralympic medallist Harvinder Singh and world archery para champion Sheetal Devi also attended and shared valuable insights from their sporting journeys.

Discussions during the conclave focused on building athlete-centric systems, enhancing sports science support, strengthening grassroots programmes and creating long-term pathways for sporting excellence. Speakers emphasised the importance of investing in young talent, ensuring access to quality coaching and creating an environment where athletes can thrive both on and off the field.

The event comes at a crucial time, as Meghalaya intensifies preparations to host the National Games. The State has already launched an extensive talent identification programme, through which more than 50,000 athletes have been identified since June 2025. Over 1,200 athletes are currently undergoing structured training under various sports associations as part of the State's National Games preparation programme.

The Government has earmarked Rs 72.5 crore for Team Meghalaya's preparations and has already released nearly Rs 40 crore as the first tranche of support to sports associations. An additional Rs 23.37 crore has been allocated for athlete training, nutrition, competition exposure, and capacity-building initiatives.

A highlight of the inaugural session was the recognition of Meghalaya's sporting achievers. Canoeist Pynshngaiñ Kurbah, who won a bronze medal for the State at the 38th National Games in 2025, became the first recipient of the Meghalaya Outstanding Sportspersons Direct Appointment Policy. Several other athletes were also felicitated for their achievements.

As Meghalaya moves closer to hosting the 39th National Games, the Sports Conclave 2026 has laid a strong foundation for future growth by bringing together expertise, experience, and collective commitment to build a vibrant sporting culture and create opportunities for the next generation of athletes. IANS

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