Meghalaya Launches First Sports Conclave as State Gears Up for 2027 National Games

Meghalaya: Meghalaya marked a significant milestone in its sporting journey on Tuesday with the inauguration of the first-ever Meghalaya Sports Conclave, bringing together Olympians, sports administrators, policymakers, coaches and athletes from across the country to discuss the future of sports development in the state.

The conclave added importance as Meghalaya prepares to host the 39th National Games in 2027, after the historic signing of the Host State Agreement. Served as a platform for dialogue, innovation and collaboration, the event focused on strengthening sports governance, athlete development and creating a sustainable sporting ecosystem.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma handed over the first appointment letter under the Meghalaya Outstanding Sportsperson Direct Appointment Policy to Pynshngain Kurbah, who became the first rower from Meghalaya to win a medal at the National Games in 2025.

Addressing the gathering, Sangma said the state’s vision extends far beyond building stadiums and hosting sporting events. He emphasised that the National Games present an opportunity to develop a comprehensive sporting ecosystem that identifies talent early, nurtures excellence and creates opportunities for young athletes.

Reflecting on the state's previous approach to sports, the Chief Minister noted that Meghalaya had often focused on assembling teams only when competitions approached, without adequate long-term planning. He stressed that government spending on sports should be viewed as an investment in the youth and the future of the state rather than merely an expenditure.