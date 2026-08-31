Meghalaya’s Sports Budget Surges to Rs 840 Crore

Shillong: The Meghalaya government has significantly stepped up its investment in sports, with Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Wailadmiki Shylla saying the state’s latest initiatives are only the beginning of a larger push to build a strong sporting ecosystem.

Addressing the National Sports Day 2026 celebrations in Shillong on Saturday, organised by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs under the theme “Khelega Bharat, Jeetega Bharat”, Shylla said the state government was committed to providing athletes with stronger financial support, better training facilities and career opportunities.

“By giving you this award today, we are not saying that this is enough. We are saying that this is just the beginning,” the Minister said while felicitating Meghalaya’s sporting achievers.

Shylla highlighted the sharp rise in the state’s sports allocation, saying the budget has increased from around Rs 40 crore in 2018 to more than Rs 840 crore currently. The state government has also substantially revised cash incentives for athletes.

A gold medal at the National Games will now carry a reward of Rs 2 lakh, compared with Rs 7,500 earlier. Silver and bronze medal winners will receive Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

The Minister said medal-winning athletes at the National Games, South Asian Games, Asian Games and Olympics would also be eligible for direct government appointments under the Meghalaya Outstanding Sportsperson Direct Appointment Policy (MOSDAP). The first appointment under the policy was handed over to Pynshngain Kurbah, a bronze medallist at the 38th National Games. IANS

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