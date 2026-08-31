Meghalaya: Four armed miscreants killed in exchange of fire with police at Songsak

OUR BUREAU

SHILLONG: Four armed miscreants were killed in an exchange of fire with police during naka checking in the Songsak area of Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills district in the early hours of Sunday.

According to Superintendent of Police Pawar Swapnil Vasantrao, the incident occurred at around 4 a.m. when police personnel were conducting naka checking in the area. The four armed men allegedly opened fire at the police, triggering an exchange of fire.

“In the early hours of today at around 4:00 AM, during a police naka checking at Songsak area, four armed miscreants fired upon police personnel,” Pawar said.

“In the ensuing exchange of fire, the four miscreants sustained injuries and succumbed to their injuries. The deceased are being identified,” he said.

The SP said the four men were allegedly linked to an interstate criminal network and had “strong criminal antecedents”.

Police also linked the group to the recent Damra incident, in which a businessman was allegedly murdered during an extortion or abduction-for-ransom attempt.

“Further details to be shared after due verification and confirmation,” Pawar said, indicating that the identities and other details of the deceased were still being verified.

The encounter came amid a police crackdown on suspected interstate criminal networks operating in the Garo Hills region. Further details were awaited following verification of the identities and antecedents of those killed.

Dudhnoi correspondent added: A sensation was created following the killing of four hardcore dacoits in a police encounter at Songsak in Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills early on Sunday morning.

According to police sources, Songsak and Williamnagar police launched an operation against the dacoits based on a secret tip-off. The gang, travelling in a Bolero vehicle, came face to face with the police and opened fire. In retaliation, the police fired back, killing all four hardcore dacoits inside the vehicle on the spot.

Police recovered two .32-calibre pistols from the slain dacoits. The four deceased were identified as Alasan Marak of Mendima in North Garo Hills, Meghalaya; Babidul Islam of Krishnai; Kalam Sheikh of Balbala under Agia police station; and Sustam Rabha (Kaltu) of Dabeli, Dudhnoi.

Notably, on the evening of August 23, a firing incident occurred at Damra on the Assam-Meghalaya border in Goalpara district. Businessman Abu Sayed was shot during the incident and later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. In connection with the case, police, under the leadership of Dudhnoi Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nupur Ranjan Neog and Dudhnoi Police Station Officer-in-Charge Bhargav Borbora, had already arrested four criminals — Sabul Islam, Nayab Ali, Azad Ali and Mafidul Islam — and were interrogating them.

Among those arrested, Sabul Islam is the biological brother of the deceased businessman, Abu Sayed. Nayab Ali is an employee, while Mafidul Islam and Azad Ali were Abu Sayed’s business partners. Following the investigation and the suspects’ confessions, Dudhnoi police confirmed that contract killers (supari killers) had been hired to carry out the shooting and successfully identified the shooters.

After Dudhnoi police alerted Meghalaya police that the contract killers involved in the Damra firing were hiding within their jurisdiction, Meghalaya police intensified their operations. It was during this operation early on Sunday morning that the four dacoits were killed.

At a press conference regarding the incident, Dudhnoi Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nupur Ranjan Neog stated that Alasan Marak, who died in the encounter, was a contract killer. Neog said Marak had shot Abu Sayed on August 23. A Rs 2 lakh contract had been finalised for the murder. During interrogation, the two arrested business partners, Azad Ali and Mafidul Islam, confessed that they had paid an advance of Rs 1,20,000 to Alasan Marak, with the remaining Rs 80,000 to be paid upon completion of the job.

The police investigation also revealed that the main mastermind behind the shooting and murder was the deceased Abu Sayed’s own brother, Sabul Islam.

Meghalaya police recovered two .32-calibre pistols from the encounter site. Dudhnoi police will take custody of the firearms and send them for ballistic testing.

Also Read: CM Conrad K Sangma Sanctions Rs 5 Lakh for Restoration of Vandalised Netaji Bust in Shillong