Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to host one-off Australia-England Test in 2027 to celebrate 150 years of Test cricket

Melbourne: Australia and England will play a one-off Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2027 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the longest format of the game. Cricket Australia also confirmed the allocation of men’s international Test match hosting rights over the next seven seasons.

Australia and England will meet at the MCG in March 2027 in a one-off celebration of the first Test played in March 1877. It follows the enormously successful 1977 Centenary Test which Australia won, like the first Test, by 45 runs.

“The awarding of hosting rights for select men’s international Tests, one-day internationals, T20Is and other matches across the next seven summers (2024-25 to 2030-31) is the culmination of a series of strategic partnerships between CA and State and Territory Governments on behalf of Australian Cricket to provide greater certainty for fans and communities, and to grow cricket events across the country,” the CA said in a release. The iconic Boxing Day and New Year’s Test matches remain at the MCG and SCG respectively for the next seven seasons.

Adelaide Oval hosting the December ‘Christmas Test’ in the lead-up to Christmas from 2025/26 including a combination of Day-Night and Day Tests and also hosting a BBL New Year’s Eve match for the next seven seasons.

The Test match at Perth Stadium secured its position as the first Men’s Test of the summer until 2026/27. The Gabba to host Test cricket for at least the next two years, including a Men’s Ashes Day-Night Test in 2025/26, with discussions about future international cricket in Queensland ongoing. IANS

Also Read: England crowned T20 World champions at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Also Watch: