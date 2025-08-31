Men’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Bangladesh outclass Chinese Taipei

Rajgir: In a dramatic encounter, Malaysia shocked defending champions South Korea 4-1 to script a major upset in the Men’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025, improving their chances of topping the group and improving their chances of reaching the summit clash.

Earlier, Bangladesh reignited their campaign with a commanding 8-3 win over Chinese Taipei.

Malaysia’s spirited performance put them firmly on course for a Super 4 berth.

For Chinese Taipei, the heavy defeat has all but ended their hopes, while South Korea suddenly find themselves under pressure to recover in what is now a wide-open group.

Bangladesh hammered Chinese Taipei 8-3 in a Pool B clash. After a stuttering start to their campaign, the Bangladeshis produced a commanding second-half display that not only secured them vital points but also revived their hopes of advancing to the Super 4 stage.

Coming after a 1-4 defeat to Malaysia in their opening match, Bangladesh went all out for a win against Chinese Taipei, who had been crushed 0-7 by defending champions South Korea in their first match. By halftime, the score stood level at 2-2, as Bangladesh’s early goals were neutralised by the spirited Chinese Taipei counterattacks. Later in the game , it turned out into a one sided affair as Bangladesh fired in six goals conceding only one.

Results: Malaysia 4 (Akhimullah Anuar 3; Ashran Hamsani 1) bt South Korea 1 (Geonhyo Jin 1). Bangladesh 8 (Ashraful Islam 2, Rakibul Hasan 2, Rezaul Babu, Mohammad Mohsin, Pritom Kumar, Khorshed Alam) bt Chinese Taipei 3 (Shih Tsung-Jen 2, Lin Po-Yu). (Agencies))

