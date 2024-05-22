Men’s doubles BWF rankings: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty claims top spot

New Delhi: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ascended to the top of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) men's doubles rankings on Tuesday after a remarkable victory at the Thailand Open Super 500 in Bangkok last week.

Before the tournament, Satwik and Chirag (96,670 points) were ranked third but managed to surpass China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, who now trail by a mere 52 points with a total of 99,618. South Korea's Min Hyuk Kang and Seung Jae Seo hold the third position with 98,015 points.

The Indian pair first rose to the pinnacle of the world rankings on October 10, 2023, after their groundbreaking gold medal win at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. However, their reign was short-lived as Liang and Wang reclaimed the top spot three weeks later.

Elsewhere in the rankings, Lakshya Sen dropped three places to 14th following his absence from the circuit since the Thomas Cup in April. H.S. Prannoy continues to hold the highest rank among Indian men's singles players at ninth.

In women's singles, P.V. Sindhu slipped to 15th but will be looking to bounce back at the Malaysia Masters this week. In women's doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa rose to world No. 19 after reaching the semifinals of the Thailand Open, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are ranked 29th. IANS

Also Read: India’s star badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty clinch Thailand Open title

Also Watch: