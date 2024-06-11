Men’s T20 World Cup: Matthew Wade reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Kensington: Australia’s veteran wicketkeeper-batter player Matthew Wade has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during a Group B match of the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup against England in Barbados on Saturday.

“Wade was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match’,” said a statement from ICC on Monday. It added that one demerit point has also been added to Wade’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period. The incident occurred in the 18th over of Australia’s innings, when Wade blocked a delivery from leg-spinner Adil Rashid back to the bowler after pulling out initially.

He insisted to on-field umpire Nitin Menon that it should be signalled a dead ball, instead of a dot ball. When it didn’t happen, Wade then argued with the umpires over the decision, with Australia eventually winning the match by 36 runs. (IANS)

