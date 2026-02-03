Men’s T20 World Cup: Tilak Varma named in India A squad

New Delhi: Left-handed batter Tilak Varma will turn out for India A in one of their two Men’s T20 World Cup warm-up matches before linking up with the main squad for the showpiece event, said the BCCI on Monday. India A will face USA and Namibia in warm-up games in Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru on Monday and Friday, respectively.

Batting all-rounder Ayush Badoni has been appointed as India ‘A’ captain and Varma set to feature in one game before joining the senior team. Tilak, 23, has been at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for his rehab after undergoing lower abdominal surgery in Rajkot earlier this month.

He was initially in line to join the Indian team for the final two T20Is against New Zealand, but he wasn’t included, keeping his availability for the World Cup in mind. Tilak’s inclusion comes after he played in a simulation match at the CoE last Friday. IANS

