Mertens-Zhang set up women’s doubles final against Danilina-Krunic

Melbourne: Fourth seeds Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai booked their place in the final with an authoritative straight-sets victory, while seventh seeds Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic survived a dramatic three-set battle to reach their second Grand Slam final together.

Mertens and Zhang comfortably beat Ena Shibahara and Vera Zvonareva 6-3, 6-2 in under 90 minutes on Margaret Court Arena, securing their second major final after Wimbledon 2022.

“Really great performance. I think we’re really there as a team. Communication was there, and I felt like today everything kind of worked. But you know, it’s been a great tournament so far, so tomorrow (we’ll) have a day off or a day of practice and then on to the finals,” Mertens said after the match.

The semifinal was a smooth outing for Mertens and Zhang, who previously escaped elimination by saving three match points in the second round against Jovic and Mboko, then came from a set down in the quarterfinals to stay in the tournament.

“We kind of were fighting, at that point, to stay in the tournament, and now we’re in the final. So you know, anything can happen when you keep on fighting,” Mertens said.

Against Shibahara and Zvonareva, the No. 4 seeds took control early. After splitting the first two games, Mertens and Zhang won four straight to lead 5-1. They briefly wobbled, surrendering a break, but quickly closed the set. The second followed a similar pattern: a strong start, a late break while serving for the match, then a quick response to win. Zhang played a key role at the end, setting up and converting their third match point.

Earlier on Rod Laver Arena, Danilina and Krunic reached the final after a tough 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4 win over Dabrowski and Stefani, lasting nearly two and a half hours. They had upset top seeds and defending champions Siniakova and Townsend in the quarterfinals. IANS

Also Read: Wanted to have five perfect bowlers, challenge ourselves, says Suryakumar