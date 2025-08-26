Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova retires from tennis

NEW YORK: Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova retired from tennis after losing 6-1, 6-0 to Diane Parry in the first round of the 2025 U.S. Open in New York on Monday.

“Thank you guys for coming. I hoped I would put a better show today. It was really tough to know that it was maybe my last one. It was emotionally really tough,” Kvitova said after the match. “I’m happy to be here as my last dance. Thank you to my husband and coach. Thank you to my agent. My family back home, my parents. They sacrificed a lot for me at the beginning. My ex coaches as well. Thank you. It’s been a long and amazing journey. Thank you very much,” she added. Agencies

