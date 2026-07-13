Messi Says 'This Team Never Stops Believing' as Argentina Set Up England Clash

Kansas City: Argentina’s legendary footballer Lionel Messi hailed his team’s resilience and fighting spirit after the defending champions survived a major scare against Switzerland to book their spot in the World Cup semi-final for the second consecutive time.

“I feel very happy about the victory, a very hard-fought win. We knew it was going to be a very intense match. It was important for us to take this step to have a more relaxed week before what’s coming,” Messi said after the match.

Celebrating the win on social media, Messi shared a series of photos from the hard-fought victory and emphasised the mental strength of the squad.

“Once again we had to suffer, but this team never stops believing. We are once again among the four best in the world!!! Let’s go!!!” Messi wrote on Instagram. IANS

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