Mexican Open: Flavio Cobolli downs Frances Tiafoe to claim title

Mexico City: Italy’s Flavio Cobolli defeated Frances Tiafoe of the United States in straight sets to claim the third ATP Tour title of his career at the Mexican Open in Acapulco on Saturday.

Cobolli, the world number 20, overcame a stubborn performance from Tiafoe to complete a 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 victory in two hours and nine minutes at the Arena GNP Seguros.

Cobolli had taken a hard-fought first set on a tie break after Tiafoe saved a set point on his own serve at 5-4 down. He dominated the tie break, racing into a 6/4 lead and taking the set after Tiafoe slashed a forehand wide.

Tiafoe was soon under pressure in the second set, suffering a break of serve to go 3-2 down before Cobolli held for a 4-2 lead.

The Italian then looked poised to go ahead by a double break in the next game, having two break points, only for Tiafoe to grimly hang on to hold serve.

Tiafoe appeared to gain confidence from that, and got the match back on level terms at 4-4 in the next game when a Cobolli forehand clipped the net and drifted long.

Tiafoe’s fightback was short-lived, though, and Cobolli broke back immediately in the next game to go 5-4 up before holding to complete victory. Agencies

