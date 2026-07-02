Mexico End 40-Year Knockout Wait, Beat Ecuador 2-0 to Reach World Cup Last 16

Mexico City: A blistering first-half goal from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez steered Mexico to the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as the co-hosts registered their first World Cup knockout victory in 40 years with a dominant 2-0 win over Ecuador here at Mexico City Stadium on Wednesday.

This was Mexico’s first World Cup knockout game since hosting the competition in 1986. The scoreline was identical to that of their only previous knockout victory, when they defeated Bulgaria in 1986, which was also the last instance of Mexico serving as host for the quadrennial event. Moreover, EL Tri are the first host nation to win their first four World Cup fixtures since Italy in 1990.

Adverse weather conditions delayed kick-off by an hour at Mexico City Stadium, and the co-hosts had clearly been champing at the bit as they tore out of the traps. Ecuador saw plenty of possession after the restart, but Mexico’s stubborn back line stood firm, extending their remarkable run without conceding a goal at the 2026 finals to four matches.

Gilberto Mora, Luis Romo, Jimenez and Mora again could all have broken the deadlock in the opening quarter of an hour, and while Ecuador’s John Yeboah toe-poked an 18th-minute effort against the outside of the post, it was Quinones, who ultimately got the scoring started with a fearsome drive four minutes later, reports FIFA. Mora (17 years and 259 days) is just the second 17-year-old and second youngest player to start a World Cup knockout-stage match after Pele, who was 17 years and 239 days old when he played for Brazil against Wales in 1958.

Roberto Alvarado bent a ball in behind the Ecuador back-line and Quinones, who was onside, having been in his own half when the pass was played, tore towards goal and then almost took the net off as he lashed beyond Hernan Galindez from just inside the area, FIFA reports.

With the blue touchpaper lit, Quinones then sparked more delirium in the stands just past the half-hour mark, teeing up Jimenez to double El Tri ‘s advantage. The team’s rearguard was expertly marshalled by Cesar Montes and Johan Vasquez, who both also almost added to the scoring with headers at corners, while goalkeeper Raul Rangel remained unbeatable and has now kept four consecutive clean sheets.

“Teamwork is what matters most today,” said Quinones, who was adjudged Player of the Match. “You can stand out as an individual, but that’s only possible because of the team’s great performance. That’s our mindset. We have to keep fighting. That’s how life is: you fight, fight, and fight until you get what you want. Thank you to everyone who supported us and believed in us.” (IANS)

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