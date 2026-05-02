Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa to Retire from National Team After World Cup

NEW DELHI: Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa said Thursday he will retire from the national team after the World Cup and that the tournament could also mark the end of his playing career. Ochoa, who will turn 41 during the World Cup, has appeared in the previous five editions and is expected to be called for a sixth, although his place on the roster has not been officially confirmed. The goalkeeper, who plays for AEL Limassol in Cyprus, said in an interview with TUDN that his departure from the national team is a certainty and that his full retirement “could also be on the cards.”

Mexico coach Javier Aguirre announced a partial roster with two goalkeepers from Liga MX and left a spot open for a third who plays abroad. Although he didn’t name him, Ochoa is the only one who has been called up for recent matches. Agencies

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