Mike Sandle returns to New Zealand cricket as performance manager

New Delhi: Mike Sandle is all set make a to return to New Zealand cricket after accepting a position as the team’s Performance Manager. Sandle will leave his role as the chief executive of the Taranaki Rugby Football Union to link up with the Blackcaps, a side he previously managed from 2011 to 2021.

Sandle will replace Simon Insley, who stepped down from the role earlier this year to take up a position with South Australia Cricket. Sandle returns to the New Zealand with vast experience, having overseen six ICC men’s Cricket World Cup campaigns, including three World Cup Finals, along with the 2021 World Test Championship triumph in Southampton.

“I want to thank the TRFU for all its support and encouragement. I started my sport management career there in 2001 and to return as CEO was incredibly rewarding. Returning to the BLACKCAPS set-up is hugely exciting - I can’t wait to join up with them and help contribute to their success. IANS

Also Read: Afghanistan-New Zealand Test: Day 4 called off as rain continues

Also Watch: