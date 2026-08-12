Miller, Allen, Klaasen and Stoinis lead star-studded pre-auction signings for ILT20 Season 5

Dubai: Top T20 superstars David Miller, Finn Allen, Heinrich Klaasen and Marcus Stoinis will headline the star-studded pre-auction signings for the fifth season of the International League T20 (ILT20), with the six franchises strengthening their squads ahead of the player auction on October 1.

New Zealand opener Finn Allen will join Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, while South African batting duo Miller and Klaasen have been signed by Gulf Giants. Australian all-rounder Stoinis will return to the competition with Dubai Capitals after a three-year gap.

Allen, Miller and Klaasen will make their maiden appearances in the ILT20, while Stoinis returns to the league after previously featuring in its inaugural season.

Several established ILT20 names will also return to their Season 4 franchises. Jason Holder and Sunil Narine will continue with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, while defending champions Desert Vipers have retained Shimron Hetmyer, along with Andries Gous and Dan Lawrence.

Dubai Capitals have retained Mustafizur Rahman and Rovman Powell, while MI Emirates will once again have the services of Nicholas Pooran, Rashid Khan and Romario Shepherd. Sikandar Raza will return to Sharjah Warriorz.

Gulf Giants have retained Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai and fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani.

Desert Vipers, meanwhile, have added Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, who played for Dubai Capitals in Season 4. MI Emirates have signed West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford, while Sharjah Warriorz have brought in Adam Milne, James Vince and Waqar Salamkheil.

Allen is among the most destructive openers in T20 cricket. The 27-year-old smashed a 33-ball century against South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal. He has scored 1,663 runs in 62 T20Is for New Zealand at a strike rate of 170.73, including three centuries. IANS

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