Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports launches ‘Comprehensive Internship Policy’

New Delhi: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) on Tuesday launched a Comprehensive Internship Policy aimed at creating a structured, large-scale platform for nurturing young talent and strengthening India’s sports ecosystem.

The ‘Comprehensive Internship Policy for Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) and its Autonomous Bodies’ will provide meaningful internship opportunities to college and university students across the Ministry and its autonomous bodies, offering first-hand exposure to sports governance, administration and allied professional domains, as per a press release from the Union Sports Ministry.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said that the initiative will empower young minds to contribute meaningfully to India’s sporting journey.

“The transformation of India’s sports ecosystem requires strong institutional backing supported by skilled professionals and young talent. Through this internship programme, we are opening the doors of sports governance and administration to our youth, enabling them to gain hands-on experience and make a long-term impact in nation-building through sports,” Dr Mandaviya said.

Under the new policy, 452 internships will be offered annually across the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and its key institutions, including the Sports Authority of India (SAI), National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL).

The initiative aims to build a robust talent pipeline in sports governance, administration, sports science, anti-doping, event management and athlete support services.

The programme aligns closely with the objectives of the National Sports Policy and Khelo Bharat Niti 2025, with a strong focus on youth empowerment, capacity building and professionalisation of sports administration.

The policy further supports India’s long-term vision of developing a future-ready sports ecosystem capable of sustaining elite performance and hosting major international sporting events.

Dr Mandaviya further noted that the programme addresses the growing requirement for professionally trained manpower as India expands its sporting infrastructure, strengthens governance reforms and enhances its global sporting footprint. (ANI)

