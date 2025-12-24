Arsenal will end title drought in Premier League this season: Viktor

Mumbai: Arsenal won the English Premier League title way back in the 2003-04 season and have since come close to regaining the title, only to fall short. They have come close to winning the title in the last three seasons, finishing a close second to champions Liverpool in the 2024-25 season. However, the Gunners' Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres believes their title drought will come to an end in this ongoing season.

Arsenal are currently leading the Premier League standings with 39 points from 17 matches, with Manchester City in second place, two points behind them.

"We are all optimistic. I believe the team has a strong spirit and a positive atmosphere at the training ground. It is important to maintain that energy, keep doing the things that are working well, and continue improving together every day. Right now, we are focusing on winning the upcoming games rather than thinking too much about the end goals, " Gyokeres said in an interview.

Speaking to JioStar, Arsenal player Gyokeres talked about manager Mikel Arteta, praising him for his style of play.

"I think he is an excellent manager, especially in terms of our style of play. Equally important is his ability to understand the different personalities within the team and tailor his approach to each player. He excels at that. His determination and strong will to succeed inspire everyone. His energy is clearly felt not only during regular training sessions but also before matches. That is something everyone can truly sense," said Gyokeres.

The 27-year-old Gyokeres is known for his tireless running through the match, which has single-handedly reshaped how opponents approach Arsenal's attack. Earlier, opposing teams used to double up on Bukayo Saka, but now Gyokeres have added to the mix and become a threat at the Arsenal frontline.

"I believe it’s easier to observe these things from the outside. For me, it’s about doing the right things on the pitch to help the team and to get the best out of myself and my teammates. So far, we have performed very well this season. I think it’s important to continue doing those things and to keep improving," said Gyokeres, speaking to JioStar.

Gyokeres joined Arsenal this season from Sporting Clube de Portugal and has scored five goals in 15 matches played so far. (IANS)

