Mirabai Chanu’s Historic Asian Games Silver Rekindles Call for Arjuna Award

Nagoya: Mirabai Chanu’s long-awaited Asian Games dream finally came true on Wednesday as the Indian weightlifter secured a historic silver medal in the women’s 49kg category, completing her collection of medals from the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

“Finally, I have won a medal. I am very happy that I have a silver. This is what I have been waiting for for many years. This has been my dream since I started weightlifting. Today, I have finally got it!” Mirabai told IANS after her podium finish.

Reflecting on the emotions of finally achieving her goal, Mirabai said the feeling reminded her of another memorable moment in her career.

“Yes, I was very emotional in Glasgow. They were happy tears. Today also I felt like crying. I had tears in my eyes out of happiness, but I didn’t cry. I was very happy. I got what I wanted. Today, my dream has come true. I am very happy with this medal. I have been dreaming of winning a medal in Asian Games for many years. Today, my dream has come true. I am very proud of myself. I have won a silver medal for the country in weightlifting after many years.”

The silver also made Mirabai India’s first Asian Games weightlifting medallist since Karnam Malleswari won silver at the 1998 Bangkok Games, ending a 28-year wait for the country in the discipline.

Mirabai, who has won Olympic silver, a world championship title and multiple Commonwealth Games gold medals, also used the occasion to make a request to the government for one honour that is still missing from her collection.

“I would like to request the government to give me the Arjuna award. I will be very happy. The Arjuna award is the biggest award. I don’t have it. I want it. I will be very happy if the government considers my achievement and awards it to me,” she said. (IANS)

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