Mirza Jamal Hussain ‘Phool’ remains a Sporting Icon and an Enduring Symbol of Digboi’s Pride: Nasir Neog

A Correspondent

DIGBOI: The demise of veteran footballer and retired Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) employee Mohammad Imtiaz Hussain has rekindled memories of one of Assam’s most celebrated sporting families, whose legacy continues to inspire generations in the historic oil town of Digboi.

During an exclusive interview with The Sentinel on Saturday afternoon at the office of the Digboi Journalist Union, retired Assam Oil Division (AOD) employee Nasir Neog paid glowing tribute to his late brother-in-law Mohammad Imtiaz Hussain and to the family patriarch, the legendary Mirza Jamal Hussain, fondly known as “Phool.”

Neog, who is the younger brother-in-law of Mirza Jamal Hussain, said the contribution of the Hussain family to football and athletics forms an inseparable part of Digboi’s identity and urged the younger generation to preserve the inspiring legacy of the iconic defender.

“Mirza Jamal Hussain ‘Phool’ was not merely an outstanding footballer; he was a legend and a source of immense pride for Digboi. The younger generation must know his story and carry forward his legacy,” Neog said.

During the interview, Neog also shared documentary evidence highlighting Mirza Jamal Hussain’s historic contribution to Assam football. Among the records was the acclaimed Assamese book Assam Football.

Its History and Development) authored by Lokeshwar Gogoi and published by Natun Asom, Bamunimaidam, Guwahati.

On page 215 of the book, Mirza Jamal Hussain is recognised as one of the pioneering figures who played a crucial role in nurturing and popularising football in Assam. The reference serves as independent and authoritative validation of his enduring place in the state’s sporting history.

Mohammad Imtiaz Hussain, who passed away on April 28 at the age of 70 after a prolonged age-related illness, was himself a respected footballer, athlete and cricketer. A former employee of the Maintenance Department of the Digboi Refinery, he retired in 2016 and remained closely associated with the town’s sporting fraternity.

He is survived by his wife, a son, a married daughter and other family members.

According to Neog, sporting excellence was deeply rooted in the Hussain family. Imtiaz Hussain was the son of Mirza Jamal Hussain, while his brother, Iftikar Hussain, also earned distinction as a noted athlete and later joined AOD under the sports quota.

“This family has produced some of Digboi’s finest sportspersons. Their achievements are a matter of pride not only for the family, but for the entire town,” Neog said.

Born in Jorhat in 1924, Mirza Jamal Hussain emerged as one of the finest defenders of his era. He represented Kohinoor Club, Maharana Club, the Assam Oil Company team, Dibrugarh district and the Assam state team.

Equally adept at right-back and left-back positions, he was renowned for his fierce tackling, powerful two-footed shooting and extraordinary skill in converting free-kicks and penalties.

One of the defining moments of his illustrious career came in 1953 when he captained the Dibrugarh district team to victory in the Inter-District Football Championship, cementing his reputation as one of Assam’s greatest footballers.

After retiring from service in 1983, Mirza Jamal Hussain was honoured by the Assam Government with a sports pension in 1990 in recognition of his immense contribution to the game. He passed away in Digboi on September 29, 1996.

Neog said Digboi’s identity extends far beyond its distinction as the home of Asia’s oldest operating refinery.

“Digboi is not known only for oil and history. It is equally known for producing extraordinary sportspersons like Mirza Jamal Hussain, whose achievements brought honour and recognition to this town,” he said.

He stressed that preserving the stories of pioneering athletes is essential to inspire future generations and to ensure that their contributions remain etched in public memory.

The passing of Mohammad Imtiaz Hussain has prompted an outpouring of tributes from former refinery employees, veteran athletes, footballers and community leaders.

As Digboi mourns the loss of a respected sportsman, the towering legacy of Mirza Jamal Hussain ‘Phool’ and the Hussain family continues to shine as a proud symbol of the town’s rich and enduring sporting heritage.

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