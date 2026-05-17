CRPF Northeast Sector Inter-Battalion Volleyball Tournament 2026-27: 129 Battalion Wins Championship at Rani HQ

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The 175 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Rani, successfully concluded the Northeast Sector Inter-Battalion volleyball tournament 2026-27 at its headquarters on Saturday.

The two-day tournament, held from May 15 to May 16 under the guidance of the Inspector General of CRPF’s Northeast Sector, witnessed participation from 12 teams representing operational battalions and group centres under the sector. Teams from 10, 48, 67, 120, 128, 129, 136, 147, 156 and 175 Battalions, along with Group Centres Silchar and Guwahati, took part in the competition.

The final match was played between 67 Battalion and 129 Battalion, where 129 Battalion emerged victorious with an impressive performance to clinch the championship title.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Commandant Rajeev Kumar Jha of 175 Battalion congratulated both the winning and runner-up teams and appreciated the players for their sportsmanship, discipline and teamwork. He stated that such sporting events help strengthen coordination, physical fitness and camaraderie among CRPF personnel.

The closing ceremony was attended by Second-in-Command Mukund Mohan, Second-in-Command Amit Sinha, Senior Medical Officer Dr Ajay Kumar, Assistant Commandant S. Jackson Singh, along with other officers and personnel of the battalion.

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