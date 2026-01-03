Mitchell Starc six wickets away from surpassing Herath

Sydney: Australia’s talismanic bowler Mitchell Starc will aim to cap off the Ashes 2025-26 on a high when he takes the field on January 4 for the final match of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground, standing just six wickets away from creating history as the most successful left-arm bowler in Test cricket.

Starc is on a golden patch in the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 series. He has taken 26 wickets in four matches at an impressive average of 17.42. Due to his remarkable performances in Perth and Brisbane, the 35-year-old pacer has been awarded the Player of the Match title in both Test matches. Other than Starc, no other bowler has even touched the 20-wicket mark.

The 35-year-old Starc made his Test debut for Australia against New Zealand at The Gabba, Brisbane, on December 1, 2011, in the first match of a two-Test series, taking two wickets in the match and receiving his Baggy Green from Richie Benaud.

Starc has taken 428 wickets in 104 matches since his debut. His bowling average is 26.43, and the Australian legend has taken 18 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket match hauls.

Currently, former Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath is the most successful left-arm bowler, having claimed 433 wickets from 93 Tests at an average of 28.0. If Starc takes six wickets, he will surpass Herath to become the highest left-arm Test wicket-taker. IANS

