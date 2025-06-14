MLC 2025: Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's T20 Records

California: Finn Allen stole the show on the opening night of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 with a historic innings, smashing a 51-ball 151 to power the San Francisco Unicorns to a massive 123-run victory over defending champions Washington Freedom.

Allen’s whirlwind knock set multiple records. He became the fastest player to score 150 in T20 history and broke Chris Gayle’s long-standing record of 18 sixes in a T20 innings by clearing the boundary 19 times. His assault began right from the tournament’s first over, launching his first six with an audacious lap shot.

While Tim Seifert chipped in with a short cameo before falling early, and Jake Fraser-McGurk had another forgettable outing, Allen dominated from one end. Sanjay Krishnamurthi added to the fireworks with four sixes in an over off Rachin Ravindra — a feat Ravindra himself matched later during the chase.

Allen hit three consecutive sixes off both Mitchell Owen and fellow Kiwi Glenn Phillips, reaching 86 off just 28 balls. His century, which came off only 34 deliveries, set a new MLC record, surpassing Nicholas Pooran’s 40-ball ton. With seven overs still left, Allen continued to pile on the runs, and when he smashed his 18th six, SFU had already posted the highest total in MLC history.

He raised his 150 off just 49 balls, again breaking new ground in T20 cricket. Gayle’s record for the highest individual score in T20s was under threat, but Allen’s stunning knock ended when he miscued one to long-on. Hassan Khan then added the finishing touches with an unbeaten 38, taking SFU to a mammoth 270. IANS

Also Read: Germany’s bid to host women’s Euro 2029 leaves out Berlin

Also Watch: