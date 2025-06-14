Germany’s bid to host women’s Euro 2029 leaves out Berlin

MUNICH: Germany’s bid to host the women’s European Championship in 2029 is set to leave out the capital city of Berlin.

Germany announced eight cities including Munich, Dortmund and Cologne that will host games if its bid is successful. Berlin was among three cities that didn’t make the cut.

“The selected venues represent the best combination for a successful international bid to UEFA,” the German football federation said in a statement, adding that it made decisions based on economic factors, regional balance and UEFA requirements. The announcement comes as Switzerland is set to host Euro 2025 next month. UEFA has said it will choose the host for Euro 2029 this December.

It would be the third time that eight-time European champion Germany has officially hosted the event, but the first since 2001. Back then, only eight teams took part, half of the current number.

Germany also hosted the tournament in 1989 and held the final in 1995, when it wasn’t the official host because games were split among participating countries.

UEFA said last year it had also received declarations of interest for Euro 2029 from Italy, Poland and Portugal, as well as a joint bid by Denmark and Sweden. Agencies

